Police recover stolen gun in Arua City

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Arua City have recovered a gun which was stolen from a security guard last month.

The gun UG PSO 56S4100025-13238 was stolen from a night security guard deployed at Stabex Fuel Station in Awindiri Ward, by unknown people.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson explains that the gun with 3 rounds of Ammunition was recovered from a robbery scene on Thursday at Bamboo Bar in Central Division.

According to Angucia, the unknown robber whose name has been withheld went with the gun to Bamboo Bar with intent to rob but was overpowered by a bar attendant and later disarmed by revelers.

Rashid Oshino, the secretary of security in Arua central division has appealed to residents to be vigilant and report to security personnel any person who is in possession of illegal guns in their area.

“The issue of guns in the hands of wrong people is till rampant within the city. I appeal to our people to help the security to recover these guns by reporting to security operative’s persons they believe have illegal guns”, Oshino said.

Since the beginning of this year, cases of armed robbery have been rampant in Arua city and other neighbouring districts.

The local authorities blame the porous border points along the Uganda –DR Congo and South Sudan borders.

In May, a security guard at Novafinia medical center in Baruku central cell in Arua central division, Arua City was shot dead by unknown assailants.

In the same month, three suspected criminals attacked premier betting center along Transport road in Arua central division at around 11:40 pm and turned off the lights before putting those they found in the betting hall at gunpoint and made off with an unspecified amount of money.

****

URN