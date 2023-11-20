Police recover 4 stolen guns, arrest two

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kibuku district recovered four guns and apprehended two suspected thieves during an operation on Saturday. This comes after an inmate who had escaped from lawful custody reportedly joined a group of robbers targeting Amula stores at Tirinyi Prison and making off with the four guns overnight.

Responding swiftly, Kibuku police and Tirinyi Prisons launched a joint operation. Three of the stolen guns were found behind Tirinyi Church of Uganda, while another was recovered within Tirinyi Trading Center along the Pallisa-Tirinyi highway during the operation.

Kibuku Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Samuel Musiho expressed gratitude to Tirinyi Trading Center residents for their cooperation, which played a pivotal role in the successful recovery of the firearms. He also urged residents across Kibuku District to remain vigilant due to recent criminal activities.

Additionally, ahead of the upcoming Christmas season, RDC Musiho issued a special caution, advising locals to stay alert as criminals often exploit this festive period for robbery and extortion.