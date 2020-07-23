Police raid councilor’s home over government property

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have stormed the residence of Mbarara City Works Secretary, Muzamil Ssekajja for alleged possession of government stores.

The property includes a street light and pavers believed to have been procured underthe Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID project.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, says a whistle blower tipped off the Resident District Commissioner who instructed them to investigate the matter.

He explains that they opened inquiries and secured a search warrant from court to search the councilor’s residence.

Ssekajja denies stealing the street light and pavers recovered from his premises, saying he bought them from Abubaker Technical Services that was contracted to install street lights in Mbarara.

He blamed his political opponents for attempting to bring him down.

Richard Mugisha, the Mbarara City Deputy Town Clerk, said they have never received any complaint from either their employees or public about missing property.

Kasasira says they have preferred charges of abuse of office, uttering false documents, and possession of government stores against Ssekajja.

Innocent Nuwamanya, a resident of Kisenyi cell Nyamityobora accuses the political mafia of waging war against their area councilor.

URN