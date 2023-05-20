Police probes its officer who killed UPDF soldier

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbarara city are investigating circumstances under which a police officer shot dead a Uganda People’s Defense Forces.

The suspect is Police Constable Charles Opio of the field Force Unit (FFU) in Mbarara city while the deceased is Lance Corporal Paper Yeremiah UPDF Officer attached to Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade Kiruhura district.

Victor Ampeire a resident of Prison barracks adjecent to the crime scene said the two developed a small argument after the suspect thought the deceased who was taking selfies with a woman had taken his photos.

He said the deceased, after allowing the suspect check his phone, abused him saying “Stupid” which annoyed him shooting him instantly.

Stephen Muhwezi another eyewitness said he heard the sound of a gun behind his work place at around 6:30pm, saying that the two failed to agree over a woman.

He said the deceased who had come to visit his brother in the barracks had some good time as they drunk a local brew with women as they took selfies.

Derrick Nuwagaba, another eyewitness said the trouble started from selfies that the deceased was taking with friends and the argument developed.

He added that the deceased provoked the police officer as he called him Stupid, noting that the officer who was going for night duty cocked the gun and shot the deceased three times killing him instantly.

A police officer who preferred annonimity said that Opio took himself to police and kept shooting in the air as he went to the station.

The suspect has been arrested and detained in Mbarara Central Police station custody, the gun exhibited while the body of the deceased was taken to the Regional Referral Hospital Mbarara for post mortem.

