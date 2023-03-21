Police investigates Nswanjere Seminary raid

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating an incident of aggravated robbery at Nswanjere Junior seminary school in Muduma Sub-county in Mpigi District around 3 am on Monday.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire explains that unknown assailants gained entrance into the school by cutting the barbed wires and proceeded to rob the school of various items including a Television set, mobile phones, cash, a laptop, and the church Tabernacle.

According to Owoyesigyire, during the robbery, the attackers beat and injured Fr. Kyeyune Godfrey, the Vice Rector of Nswanjere Junior seminary on the left hand. They also beat and injured Fr. Emmanuel Mukukule, on the head and is currently admitted at Lubaga hospital before they robbed Rev. Fr. John Bosco Kigundu and Bro. John Bosco Mwasa of cash and mobile phones.

“The Wakiso Police team visited the scene to collect evidence. Statements were recorded from relevant witnesses and an exhibit of a grey bag containing coins amounting to four thousand shillings was recovered a few meters from the scene,” he said. He says that the suspects are still at large, and the police are currently conducting inquiries to apprehend them.

“The Police assures the public that it will do everything within its power to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of the residents in the area,” he said in a statement. Owoyesigyire has urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police promptly.

URN

