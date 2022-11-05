POLICE: Gateway passenger died of acute pneumonia

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A post mortem report from Soroti has revealed that the Gateway Bus passenger who died in transit on Thursday suffered acute pneumonia.

The passenger, identified as Oscar Ocen who was a resident of Okoya village in Abim district, died on his way home. Ocen, who was a security guard working with Saracen Security Company was traveling from Kampala to his village in Abim district when he suddenly died along the way, between Mbale and Soroti city.

He was stationed at Kajjansi near Kampala when he reportedly fell ill, and had been given a sick leave of 21 days. According to Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, results from the medical report indicated that the passenger had suffered pneumonia complications.

The deceased’s blood samples had been subjected to an Ebola test following the outbreak of the disease in the country. His death caused panic among the passengers who suspected that the passenger had died of Ebola.

However, the Police and medics in Soroti swung into action by quarantining all the passengers until the results of the deceased ruled out probable Ebola virus. This is the second time during the outbreak of Covid-19 and Ebola pandemics for a passenger aboard a public bus dying upon their arrival in Soroti City.

The body of the deceased has been picked by the relatives for burial in Abim district, according to the Police.

URN