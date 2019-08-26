Police drops 2000 constable recruits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Advisory Committee (PAC) chaired by the Inspector General of Police-IGP Martin Okoth Ochola has dropped 2,000 police recruits over forgeries and surpassing required age.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that 2,000 out of 5,000 Probation Police Constables -PPC and Learner Assistant Inspector of Police – AIPs were dropped. The new recruitment will commence on August 30.

Police recruited 4,500 PPCs and 500 AIP’s early this month to replace more than 5,000 officers who are reported to have deserted the force since 2014. Enanga said 2004 out of 4,500 PPCs were found exceeding the age bracket of 18 to 22-years while over 200 AIP’s were exceeding required 25 years.

Police said recruitment of new PPCs and AIPs will be held at Criminal Investigations Directorate at Kibuli from August 30 to September 1. PPCs must have a Senior Four certificate while AIPs must possess a Diploma in science or related courses.

Interested persons must report at CID with recommendation letters from Local Council chairpersons from 1, II, III and Resident District Commissioner -RDCs.

*****

URN