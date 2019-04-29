Police disallows Kasese FDC rally

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have blocked a public rally organised by the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party President, Patrick Oboi Amuriat and former FDC presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye in Kasese town.

The two opposition leaders are slated to hold a public rally at Nyakasanga grounds in Kasese town at 2PM.

However, the Rwenzori East Police Spokesperson, Vincent Twesige, says the rally will not take place since it hasn’t been cleared by the Inspector General of Police.

Twesige says any rally held by the opposition leaders today will contravene the Public Order Management Act-POMA.

He says police will not hesitate to arrest the FDC officials should they attempt to hold the rally.

Twesige called for calm among the people of Kasese and urged them to stay away from said rally, saying it is illegal.

Police have already deployed at Nyakasanga playground to deter anyone from accessing the proposed venue for the rally.

There is heightened security presence in Kasese town.

Saulo Maathe, the Kasese District FDC chairperson insists their national office informed the IGP about the party’s national mobilisation campaign.

He says the branch office also wrote to the regional police commander last week to reminding him about their planned activities in Kasese today.

Maathe says the party will go ahead with its planned activities.

Currently, the FDC President, Patrick Oboi Amuriat and National Mobilisation Secretary, Ingrid Turinawe, are holed up in a meeting with FDC leaders at Rwenzori International Hotel in Kasese town.

The leaders say they will proceed to Nyakasanga playgrounds for their rally as planned.

*****

URN