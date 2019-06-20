Police confirms 859 cadets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola has confirmed 859 cadet police officers.

They were confirmed after the Police Appointing Authority chaired by the Internal Affairs Minister agreed to confirm the 859 out of the 1,100 police officers that were recruited in June 2015.

“The appointing authority confirmed the following C/ASP (Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police) as Assistant Superintendent of Police with effect from the due dates of their first appointments,” reads in part, IGP Ochola’s message sent to all police units on Wednesday evening.

The cadets have for the past three years been on probation. Under normal circumstances, they should have been confirmed into police service after six months’ probation, however, this was delayed due to investigations by the IGG into reports of flawed recruitment exercise.

The investigations started in November 2016, just two months after the then Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura passed out the officers from Kabalye Police Training School.

Those being investigated were recruited in the 2014/2015 intake as well as the most recent 2015/2016 intake, targeting procedures for recruitment and academic qualifications of the cadets.

In December 2014, Uganda Police advertised 500 vacancies for cadet recruits, however, on May 25, 2015, the Police Human Resource Management Directorate, which was in charge of the training, released a list of 516 successful applicants.

While the 2015/2016 intake had only 500 slots had advertised the pass-out had 1,200 cadets, which raised queries and later a probe by the IGG.

Now among those confirmed is Kampala Metropolitan Police’s deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, Wandegeya Division’s OC operations Semakula Mubarak, and Makerere University Police Station’s Elifaz Jude Masingano.

