Police clears UNRA repairs on Jinja highway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Traffic police have cleared Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to proceed with road repairs on the Jinja highway.

UNRA spokesperson, Mark Ssali, said the road repairs will start from Spears Motors junction in Nakawa Division in Kampala to Mukono Municipality.

Ssali said the 3.5km stretch will cost 13.5 billion shillings and the contract was awarded to Energo project.

The project is expected to be completed in a nine months’ time. UNRA said the scope will include repairing pavement and laying the crushed stones.

The public have been complaining about potholes in the middle of the road and deep trenches dug by running water.

Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander Norman Musiinga, said road repairs will be strictly done from 11 pm to 5 am.

Musinga said there shall be road diversion at some points especially for vehicles coming from Jinja to Kampala. The vehicles will be diverted to Bweyogerere -Namanve Industrial road.

Police and UNRA called upon the public to comply with the issued traffic guidelines.

Ssali also explained that the New Nile Bridge that was being reworked on following the peeling off of waterproof surface that happened four months after its commissioning is complete.

UNRA also insisted that there several road projects that have been given to local contractors and therefore there should be no complaints about contracts being awarded to foreign companies.

