Police clears NUP manifesto launch for Kakyeeka stadium

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has cleared National Unity Platform Party-NUP to have their manifesto launch ceremony at Kakyeeka stadium, Uganda Radio Network has learnt.

Permission was granted on Friday after both the police and NUP leadership took a tour and held a meeting within the stadium premises that lasted for hours.

The NUP presidential candidate Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is expected to launch his manifesto tomorrow in Mbarara ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesman told URN that after several meetings with the party leadership of Mbarara on where to hold the function, they agreed to have the launch at Kakyeka stadium.

“With the standard operating procedures against COVID-19 and Electoral commission guidelines, we cannot let them hold such a function in a small place,” said Kasasira.

Jolly Mugisha, the chief NUP coordinator for Mbarara said they had earlier organized to hold the function in a hall with permission from police to have only 70 people. She said that now that police have permitted them for a large place like a stadium, they will increase on the number of people to attend.

She hastily said that they are going to engage the security team to at least have more than two hundred people attend.

She expressed fear on the kind of security deployment expected on Saturday since there have been roadblocks mounted along the Masaka-Mbarara highway since Friday morning.

She said it is sad that police can act fearful of her presidential candidate who is a civilian and cannot even kill a fly.

Earlier Abas Byakagaba, the zonal security taskforce commander Ankole-Kigezi cautioned NUP party leaders to abide by the Health Ministry and Electoral Commission guidelines as they prepare to launch their manifesto.

Police have increased response teams and roadblocks within Mbarara city a few hours to the NUP manifesto launch.

