Police clears 2900 venues for new year fireworks display

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has cleared 2,900 venues to display fireworks as Ugandans usher in the New Year. However, the venues cleared by Director Operations Service AIGP Frank Mwesigwa on behalf of the IGP, are warned against displaying fireworks which have not been distributed by the eight licensed blasters.

The cleared and licensed blasters to display fireworks include Tomil Fireworks Ltd, Quality Lighting (U) Ltd, Fireworks 7000 Ltd, Light Africa Ltd, Goshen Africa Ltd, Extremes Events Services Ltd, Sky Frames (U) Ltd and FESCO Ltd.

IGP’s office said it received several requests for permission to blast fireworks from hotels, entertainment centres, and areas of worship among others to celebrate the entry into the New Year but has only approved 2,900 applications countrywide.

However, the cleared venues have been directed to advertise the fireworks display in both the electronic and print media especially the local FM Radio Stations and newspapers before the display.

Kituuma Rusoke, the Police Spokesperson explained that cleared venues must ensure that the advertisements in the newspapers must be on pages 1, 2, 3, and or 4 only and must be conspicuous and large enough.

Police demand that venues going to display fireworks must advertise so that the public is aware and prepared early enough for the blasts. Also, fireworks materials to be displayed must not be more than 1.5mm Caliber.

“Fireworks display shall last only FIVE (05) minutes from the time of the first blast. Counter Terrorism (CT) police personnel will escort the fireworks materials and supervise the display together with the area District Police Commanders (DPCs) to ensure security for the fireworks and appropriate measures to protect the public from any possible dangers that may arise during the display,” Rusoke said.

The 2022 end-of-year fireworks displays at Freedom City caused a stampede which left 11 people dead including seven children. This incident led to the arrest of events promoter Abby Musinguzi but the charges were later dropped.

To avoid the reoccurrence of the 2022 incident, the IGP has directed that officials from Counter Terrorism Police and area DPCs must carry out a prior inspection of the venue to ascertain suitability for the fireworks display.

“Area DPCs reserve the power to stop the display if not satisfied with adherence to these guidelines. Failure to comply will lead to immediate termination, before or during the display including any other actions that may be deemed necessary,” Rusoke said.

Some of the venues cleared to display fireworks include Nkuuka at Lubiri, Sheraton, Serena, bars, worship places and some homes.

Security has also advised the public to refrain from burning tyres as we welcome the New Year.

URN