Police, civilians foil robbery infront of Kampala central police station

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Drama ensued as thugs attempted to rob a woman in front of the Kampala Central Police Station yesterday afternoon.

The four thugs who were moving on two motorcycles punched and dragged a woman identified as Hellen Nantambi, off a Bodaboda at around 1:45 pm before police officers at the Central Police Station quarter guard and other motorcyclists intervened to foil the robbery.

The attackers scampered for safety but they were pursued by motorcyclists, soldiers and police officers. within the vicinity. Three of them were arrested near Buganda Road Court and hotel triangle and taken to the Central Police Station.

Nantambi a Staff of the Kololo-based Simba Company said she saw the motorcycles moving close to her but could not suspect that she was the target. Moments later, she says, they grabbed her bag and forced her off the motorcycle. Nantambi suspects that the thugs were tipped off and that she usually transfers money from her company to the bank.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango applauded police officers and civilians who helped to arrest three of the four thugs. “We are going to charge these three suspects with robbery… These three will help us to trace their colleague who escaped,” Onyango said.

In 2020, the Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence units arrested more than 30 motorcycle gang robbers. These had robbed people in broad daylight at Mawanda Road, Jinja Road junction, Prince Charles Drive in Kololo, Buganda Road, Muyenga and Bugolobi. At least three of the gang members were shot dead during the operations.

