Police bust human trafficking racket at Entebbe Airport

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the nation continues to grapple with the horror of young Ugandans being enslaved in Middle East countries due to unemployment, there was temporary relief when Aviation Police and Immigration officials at Entebbe International Airport intercepted 12 girls that were being trafficked to Saudi Arabia to work as maids.

The girls told police that they were recruited by one Awali Umaru operating at Freedom City on Entebbe Road.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the youth are being held at Entebbe Police Station as they hunt the recruiters on allegations of trafficking in persons.

It has now become common for Ugandans to be brought back in caskets after they are killed on their labour expeditions in countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman. Police are on the hunt for Umaru whose labour export firm is unathorised.