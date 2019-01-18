Police blocks national Juma prayers at Kololo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have blocked the National Juma special prayers that were scheduled to take place on Friday at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

The prayers which were organised by MPs Mohammed Nsereko of Kampala Central and Latif Ssebagala, Kawempe North were to pray for the lives of Muslims who have been killed, arrested and tortured.

According to the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the prayers were blocked because they had not sought clearance from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

At Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, there was heavy deployment of police with limited access.

In December, Nsereko and Ssebagala wrote to the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and the Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhoozi seeking permission for the prayers.