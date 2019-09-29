Police arrests man for allegedly burning ex-wife in Kitintale house

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has arrested a man identified as William Mugarura from Kitintale for setting a house a blaze killing his ex-wife identified as Esther Nalongo.

According to Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Nalongo is said to have separated from her husband and sought refuge at friend’s home, Dan Kyazze also a resident of Kitintale.

Mugarura reportedly was not pleased with the wife’s move and instead on on September 25th went to Kyazze’s home and set the house on fire.

The fire was extinguished but Kyazze and Nalongo had sustained injuries that later claimed her life on Thursday. Kyazze is still nursing wounds at Kiruddu Hospital.

Police have since arrested Mugarura and detained him at Jinja Road Police station on charges of murder, assault and attempted murder. Currently his file is with the state Attorney and is expended to be taken to court on Monday.

****

URN