Police arrest the don of counterfeit currency in Kamuli

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Kamuli District have arrested the ring leader of a gang dealing in counterfeit currencies. The suspect identified as Sowedi Egumbye was arrested in an intelligence-led operation on Tuesday from Buwagi, Nawanyago Sub-county.

Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Spokesperson says that the arrest follows several complaints from traders and mobile money operators about the issuance of counterfeit notes.

According to Kasadha, there has been a mass circulation of counterfeit money in the denomination of 10,000, 20,000 and 50,000 shillings notes, especially at night, during the power outages.

Last month, the police in Kamuli arrested 22 suspects, including the village chairperson of Buwasa, Buwagi in Nawanyago Sub-county. The suspects were accused of dealing with and supplying counterfeit currency.

