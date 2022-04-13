Police arrest suspected suppliers of ammunition to rustlers

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces in Karamoja sub-region have arrested two suspects accused of supplying ammunition to cattle rustlers terrorizing communities.

Micheal Longole, the Mt. Moroto region police spokesperson says that they picked up the suspects in tactical operations in Matany trading center.

He identifies the suspects as Moses Lokol and Micheal Lomonyang, both residents of Kayapas village in Lokopo sub-county, Napak district.

David Abura, a businessman in Matany trading centre applauded the joint security forces for their good work in netting the culprits. He asked the security forces to interrogate the suspects to understand the source of the ammunition and their accomplices.

He told URN on the phone that two suspects have been moving with a group of eight warriors, who have since fled into hiding. “Those people used to move together in a group of eight but ever since they arrested those two, the rest have disappeared. But I am sure if police cross-examine those two properly, they will reveal even the source of their ammunition and who buys them,’’ Abura said.

The arrest comes at the time when the leaders in Karamoja are demanding investigations into allegations that the army is supplying ammunition to cattle rustlers. When asked about the accusations, Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson acknowledged that there are some wrong elements within their ranks supplying ammunition to rustlers.

He however said no suspect has been arrested yet. Oware said they have taken a keen interest in identifying the culprits within their ranks for prosecution. So far, 201 firearms and 2476 ammunition have been recovered since the launch of the Usalama Kwa Yote operation in July 2021.

URN