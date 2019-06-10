Police arrest Minister Ntege’s impersonator

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Juma Kigozi is in trouble for impersonating the Works and Transport Minister, Monica Azuba Ntege on social media. Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says Kigozi created a fake Facebook account in the name of the minister, which he has been using to dupe members of the public claiming that the ministry had introduced free motorcycles.

He would reportedly ask his victims to deposit Shillings 250,000 to acquire the motorcycles. The Minister asked police to help her track the impersonator following a public outcry. The Police Cybercrime Unit swung into action leading to Kigozi’s arrest over the weekend.

Enanga says the unit also picked Ivan Ntambi, another social media fraudster trading in the names of Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, the commander of Land Forces a few days ago. According to Ntambi, the suspected conned several soldiers under the guise that he had been tasked by Elwelu to get details of soldiers interested in going for peace keeping missions in Somalia.

The soldiers reportedly paid unspecified sum of money thinking they would be helped to go to Somalia in vain. Enanga says they have also registered several cases of people impersonating the Speaker of Parliamentary, Rebecca Kadaga, Prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba and UNRA boss, Allen Kagina.

Old Kampala police last week arrested Bashir Katamba on charges of impersonating the Deputy Inspector General of Police. Major General. Muzeeyi Sabiiti. Katamba defrauded unsuspecting members of the public over Shillings 50million claiming he was tasked to solve their land and property disputes.

******

URN