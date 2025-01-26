Police arrest man over forged UNEB receipts

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man has been arrested in Pader District on allegations of forgery.

Christopher Akera is accused of allegedly forging UNEB payment receipts and mismanaging funds meant for Primary Leaving Examination-PLE registration.

On 28th May 2024, Florence Alum, Director of Holy Angel Nursery and Primary School, paid Akera, the owner of Pader Graphics Hard and Computer Solutions, 510,000 Shillings to register 15 Primary Seven pupils, however, he did not. Records show that Akera later forged an invoice receipt, as proof of payment.

On Thursday when UNEB released the 2024 PLE results, Holy Angel’s head teacher, Walter Okot, failed to access the results.

According to Okot, upon inquiry, UNEB confirmed that no payment had been received for the candidates, and the school was fined 510,000 Shillings.

Police later arrested Akera and recovered a forged invoice after the issue was reported to Pader Central Police Station. Statements from the complainant and witnesses were recorded.

Joe Oloya, the acting police spokesperson for Aswa East Region says that investigations are ongoing.

Other schools affected by the scandal in Pader District, include; Lamogi Palenga in Pajule sub-county and Angagura in Angagura sub-county.

Holy Angel Nursery and Primary later obtained results after clearing. Authorities have reassured the public that efforts are being made to release the withheld results and hold the responsible parties accountable.

***

URN