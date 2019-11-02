PLE candidates urged to ‘Mind what they eat’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pupils awaiting to sit their Primary Leaving Examinations have been cautioned to ‘mind what they eat’ as the D-day approached. The caution was made during different briefing sessions held at the various schools in Kampala yesterday.

Jane Kyakuwa, the head teacher at Kitante Primary School said that the message is intended to ensure that pupils avoid any form of discomfort during the examination period. The exams will start on Monday with the mathematics exam, followed by Social studies in the afternoon.

Ketty Wekwale, the head teacher of East Kololo Primary School cited an incident last year when one of the candidates had a running stomach after taking milk before sitting for the paper.

“Some parents turn the examination period into a party. They give their children all sorts of things to eat, only for the candidates to react in a bad way and spend a good amount of time in the toilet on the day for the examination,” Wekwale said.

David Ssengendo, the head teacher of Buganda Road Primary School encouraged the candidates to rest during the weekend so that they can refresh their minds ahead of the examinations on Monday.

The learners that we talked to, were equally upbeat after the briefing.

A total of 695,793 candidates have been registered by the Uganda National Examinations Board to sit for the examinations from a total of 13,475 examination centres in the country.

Juliet Namuddu, the director of Education and Welfare at KCCA says all schools will remain closed for the other classes, in order to give the candidates a chance to sit for their examinations in a comfortable setting.

******

URN