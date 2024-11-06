PLE 2024: UNEB increases presence in malpractice hotspots

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has intensified its efforts to curb examination malpractice by doubling its presence in areas identified as malpractice hotspots. This move comes as Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) commence across the country. Rose Nabukenya Mukasa, the principal examination officer in charge of PLE at UNEB, highlighted that the board has been analyzing data and identified several regions where malpractice cases have consistently emerged.

“We have deployed both our regular personnel and partnered with police to include covert and overt personnel, especially in these high-risk areas,” Nabukenya explained. However, she declined to disclose the specific locations, citing security concerns. According to available information, UNEB has deployed over 13,000 contracted professionals, including monitors, scouts, and invigilators, to oversee the smooth running of the exams.

Additionally, 600 security personnel have been deployed to safeguard the examination process. Sources reveal that as part of efforts to reduce malpractice, local governments have reorganized main exam centers, particularly in schools previously implicated in cheating. Henry Lwanga, the Nansana Municipal Education Officer confirmed this development, noting that these schools have been moved to different centers where they can be closely monitored.

“We couldn’t leave these schools. We have reorganized the main sitting centers and ensured that such schools do not administer exams on their premises. We are giving them extra attention, without neglecting the others,” Lwanga explained. Before the examinations began, UNEB and the police arrested four teachers for allegedly distributing fake PLE papers, selling them for as much as 750,000 Shillings.

The teachers—Bakashaba Vincent (Kimongole Primary School, Isingiro), Muheki Vincent (Vision Primary School, Ibanda), Pabeku Albert (Stoneridge Primary School, Kira), and Oyet Hosea (Dignatory Junior School, Rukungiri)—pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday and are now awaiting sentencing. Meanwhile, there was a brief moment of panic at Prince Ssuuna Primary School, a main sitting center in Gombe division, Nansana Municipality, when a shortage of 40 desks was reported at 8:00 a.m.

Our reporter learned that the school, hosting candidates from multiple institutions, scrambled to secure enough furniture, and by 9;00 they had not yet got a solution. The area scout questioned why headteachers from the affected schools had not addressed the issue earlier during the candidate briefing. In most parts of Wakiso District, the storage centers opened at 7:30 am, and exam papers were distributed to various local government officials for delivery to sitting centers, as guided by UNEB.

Jennifer Kalule, UNEB Spokesperson, confirmed that the examinations kicked off smoothly across the country. In the Luwero district, 24 distributors arrived at the four Police Stations at 6:40 am to pick up the examinations. The Police stations are Luwero, Wobulenzi, Bombo, and Zirobwe police stations. The UNEB container at Luwero Central Police Station was opened at 7:50 am but the distribution started past 8:00 am Each distributor has been assigned a police guard for protection during the delivery of the examinations.

The distributors traveling on motorcycles and cars are delivering the examinations to 180 sitting centers spread in Luwero district. The distributors traveled with polythene bags and jackets to protect the examinations in case it rains. UNEB has deployed 180 Chief Invigilators and 647 invigilators to administer examinations to 16,090 candidates registered in Luwero district. In Kisoro district, the distribution of exams from Kisoro police station kicked off at exactly 7:41 AM.

Our reporter observed every scout escorted by an armed police officer as they took exams to the centers. Emmanuel Mwunzaneza, Kisoro district education officer told our reporter that the distribution has not experienced any hiccup. He also says that the morning weather made him and other stakeholders happy because it aided the effective distribution of exams to rural schools. He also says that a total of 5,298 candidates are expected to sit for the exams.

Mwunvaneza says that all the stakeholders including candidates are very well briefed to make sure that the exercise goes successfully. He urges parents to give a hand by providing food, especially lunch to candidates so that they sit for exams not hungry.

In Iganga district, exams are so far running smoothly and the inspector of schools, Sarah Kwagala says that 8485 pupils were registered for PLE at 110 sitting centers. Kwagala says that officials from their education department, alongside members of the district security team split themselves into 10 teams, which have been inspecting the different centers for the past two days.

Kwagala says that all the centers met the required standards and by 7:30 am, over 8400 pupils were already in school, awaiting their first examination paper. Also, Bernard Kabambwe, the inspector of schools in the Iganga municipal council says that 1200 pupils were registered for PLE.

Kambabwe says that reports from invigilators indicate 99% attendance of all the registered pupils, already sitting for the first paper. He further asserts that figures from Monday’s briefing indicate that all registered pupils were in attendance at the different centers save for one pupil from Iganga municipal council primary school who recently succumbed to a road accident.

A total of 798,771 candidates are set to sit for today’s examination, which will take place across 15,311 centers. The candidates will begin with Mathematics in the morning, followed by Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon.

URN