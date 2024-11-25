PICTORIALl: Tales of the Capital FM Big Wedding with Bell Citrus

The Capital FM Big Wedding Season 8 delivered a lavish, all-expenses-paid, magical wedding to Tonny Katelegga, the groom, and his bride, Mackline Tesi, at Speke Resort Munyonyo. This year’s wedding was a celebration of love and family, elevated by Bell Citrus, whose refreshing citrus flavor added a vibrant twist to the whole celebration.

Guests enjoyed the smooth, modern taste of Bell Citrus as they toasted to the couple’s union. Lillian Kasiime, Brand Manager of Bell Citrus said that they are all about celebrating joy and love and are honored to be part of the big celebrations.

“Bell Citrus is all about celebrating the vibrant moments in life, and tonight is no exception. We’re proud to be part of Tesi and Tonny’s love story and bring joy to everyone here.”

The Big Wedding Project, now in its 8th edition, has grown into a much-anticipated annual event, bringing dreams to life for couples across Uganda. With love, laughter, and luxury as its cornerstones, this year’s celebration was extraordinary.