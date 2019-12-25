Petrol city technician killed in Nabingo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unidentified thugs have killed Charles Kayemba, a technician at Petrol City.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says the thugs trailed Kayemba in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to his home in Nabingo-Kyengela town council in Wakiso district.

It is alleged that the thugs broke into the deceased’s home and stormed the children’s bedroom.

They woke up the children before calling Kayemba from his room to come and rescue the children.

According to Onyango, when Kayemba confronted the thugs, they hit him with a stone on the head killing him instantly.

He says the thugs vanished with Kayemba’s vehicle, two television sets and mobile phones leaving the children devastated.

Police have recovered the vehicle from Kabowa Ndeba in Rubaga Division. Kayemba’s body has been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for postmortem.

Onyango says that they have started investigations to hunt for assailants and calls on the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the assailants.

