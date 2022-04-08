Pelosi’s Taiwan visit plan must be canceled, not postponed: FM spokesperson

Beijing, China | Xinhua | A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Friday reiterated China’s position on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan, urging the plan must be canceled immediately.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant question. According to reports, Pelosi’s planned visit will be postponed to a later date due to her positive test result for COVID-19.

After expressing his condolences to Pelosi and wishing her a speedy recovery, Zhao said that what she should do is not postpone the visit but cancel it immediately.

