Pearl Dairy launches product targeting infants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pearl Dairy, the manufacturer of Lato milk has announced the introduction of their latest product, Lato Nadolac, it said on August 9 in a statement.

Designed as a complementary feeding solution for infants, Lato Nadolac aims to support parents in the essential journey of weaning their babies off exclusive breastfeeding by introducing solid foods.

This crucial milestone should ideally begin when the baby reaches around six months of age, executives said.

“Lato Nadolac is a significant step forward in our quest to improve infant nutrition in Uganda,” said Bijoy Varghese, the general manager at Pearl Dairy.

“We understand the importance of introducing solid foods at the right time, and Lato Nadolac has been meticulously formulated to provide a nutritious and balanced diet for infants during this vital transition period with the required standards.”

To accommodate different preferences, Lato Nadolac is available in two delightful options. The first variant is wheat-based, providing nourishing cereal-based nutrition for babies, complemented by milk.

The second variant is wheat and banana. ” It is enriched with the goodness of real banana fruit, introducing a delightful taste while promoting healthy eating habits from an early age.”