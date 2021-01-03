Paul Ssemogerere defends call for opposition unity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veteran politician Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere has defended his move of bringing different political parties to form a coalition ahead of the general elections.

Two months ago, Ssemogerere announced a fresh attempt at brokering Opposition unity at an event held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The coalition if achieved will bring together parties such as the Democratic Party-DP, National Unity Platform-NUP, Forum for Democratic Change-FDC, Alliance for National Transformation-ANT, and Justice Forum-JEEMA. Gen. Henry Tumukunde’s Renewed Uganda and Kiiza Besigye’s People’s Government are also part of the move.

In an interview at his home in Rubaga division, Ssemogerere says that what they are planning is unprecedented in the history of Uganda as it is not focused on winning power as many other coalitions have been.

Several groups and political players have been forming coalitions to win elections. In 1962, Uganda People’s Congress -UPC united with Kabaka Yekka to win the Democratic Party. In 1979, there was Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) formed by exiled political groups who met in Moshi, Tanzania with the idea of toppling Idi Amin’s government.

There have also been efforts of having a joint presidential candidate since 1996. Some of the coalitions include the Inter-Party Forces Coalition -IPFC, The group of six political parties and organizations (G6), and The Group of Seven political parties and organizations (G7). Others are the 2011 Inter-Party Coalition- IPC and very recently The Democratic Alliance-TDA ahead of the 2016 general election.

According to Ssemogerere, the coalitions that were not successful have always started on a wrong footing. He says that this time, they are considering not a sole opposition candidate but rather have a common ground despite their differences.

He stresses that without prejudice, it is hoped that once achieved, successful implementation of the common declaration should usher in a reformed constitutional order in the country.

Some of the aspects which he thinks can be addressed include; the relationship between the security agencies and the citizens, the significance of Uganda’s entrenched diversity being reflected in an appropriate form of government, effective checks against over-centralization and abuse of power, overcoming the built-in gaps and faults of the electoral process, finding effective remedies to the gross and rampant misuse of money in politics often from suspect sources, including public funds.

Ssemogerere says that if achieved, this could be his final contribution towards Uganda.

However, Dr Kizza Besigye, the four-time presidential candidate has already advised and warned parties in the coalition that they have run out of time and must act quickly to restore the country.

*****

URN