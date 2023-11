Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Paul Joseph Put from Belgium has been named the new head coach of the Uganda Cranes. Federation of Uganda Football Association announced the appointment early today.

He takes over of Serbian Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic who was sacked after a disappointing Africa Cups of Nations qualifying campaign

Paul Put has coached in Burkina Faso, Gambia, Guinea , Kenya and recently Congo Brazzaville.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW