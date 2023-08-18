Patrick Ayota handed NSSF top job

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Ayota has been named the new National Social Security Fund (NSSF) managing director, to take over from Richard Byarugaba whose contract was not renewed.

“We are pleased to inform NSSF members, stakeholders and the public that the Minister of Gender, Labour, and social development Hon Betty Amongi has appointed Patrick M Ayota, the Managing Director…for a perio of five years effetive August 18, 2023,” said board chairman Dr Peter Kimbowa in a statement released today.

Ayota has been the fund’s Acting Managing Director for the last 8 months and also served as Deputy MD since 2017 and Chief financial officer since July 2011.

The NSSF has for months been embroiled in accusations of mismanagment, with a Parliament select committee that investigated the operations of the Fund setting out 27 recommendations, which include dissolving of the fund’s board headed by Dr Kimbowa.

“The committee notes that the board has failed on several occasions as seen in the report to ensure that there is secure, profitable and effective financial management of the fund for the benefit of the workers in particular and the country at large as stipulated in Section 4 of the NSSF Act,” said MP Mwine Mpaka, the committee chairperson.

