Business / Sack NSSF board – Probe Committee

Sack NSSF board – Probe Committee

The Independent March 1, 2023 Business, The News Today Leave a comment

NSSF board chair Dr Kimbowa

✳️ NSSF board

1. Dr Peter Kimbowa – Chairperson.
2. Richard Byarugaba
3. Patrick Ocailap
4. Aggrey David Kibenge
5. Peninnah Tukamwesiga
6. Sam Lyomoki
7. Annet Birungi
8. Lwabayi Mudiba Hassan
9. Mulindwa Nakawunde
10. Eng. Silver Mugisha

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s select committee that investigated the operations of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has set out 27 recommendations, which include dissolving of the fund’s board.

MP Mwine Mpaka’s committee chairperson, read its findings and recommendations in front of a packed house today. The probe committee also recommend a life-style audit of the NSSF MD Richard Byarugaba and his Deputya Patrick Ayota.

