Sack NSSF board – Probe Committee

✳️ NSSF board

1. Dr Peter Kimbowa – Chairperson.

2. Richard Byarugaba

3. Patrick Ocailap

4. Aggrey David Kibenge

5. Peninnah Tukamwesiga

6. Sam Lyomoki

7. Annet Birungi

8. Lwabayi Mudiba Hassan

9. Mulindwa Nakawunde

10. Eng. Silver Mugisha

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s select committee that investigated the operations of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has set out 27 recommendations, which include dissolving of the fund’s board.

MP Mwine Mpaka’s committee chairperson, read its findings and recommendations in front of a packed house today. The probe committee also recommend a life-style audit of the NSSF MD Richard Byarugaba and his Deputya Patrick Ayota.

The Committee recommends that the 12th #NSSF Board be dissolved by the Minister of @Mglsd_UG Hon. @BettyAmongiMP with immediate effect and a new board constituted: @hon_mpaka #PlenaryUg pic.twitter.com/9zgsdhryML — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) March 1, 2023

The Committee recommends that the @IGGUganda conducts Life Style audit on the former MD @rpbyaru, the ag MD Mr Ayota Patrick, the Chief Investment officer Mr Gerald Paul, the Chief Commercial Officer Mr Geoffrey Sajjabi, Mr Benoni Katende, Mr Milton Owor, Mr Geoffrey Barigye …. pic.twitter.com/wIgMtJo5uK — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) March 1, 2023

The Committee recommends that the @IGGUganda should investigate with a view of prosecuting officers: former MD @rpbyaru, Mr William Okabo, Mr. Daniel Batekereza, Ms Joanita Asio, Mr Chancemille Liki and Mr Brian Tindimwebwa involved in the conceptualization, procurement… pic.twitter.com/bjErixIt4k — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) March 1, 2023

