Pastor Augustine Yiga is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Renown City Pastor, Augustine Yiga alias Abizaayo, the founder of Revival Church Kawaala is dead. Yiga died around midnight at Nsambya Hospital, his ABS Television has confirmed.

“We have lost him, may God bless his soul. Rest in peace, Pastor Yiga Augustine Abizaayo,” reads a statement posted on ABS TV’s Official Facebook page.

Yiga was admitted at Nsambya Hospital with liver complications.

A close source to Yiga’s son, Pastor Andrew Jjengo told URN on condition of anonymity that mourners and members of Revival Church have started streaming to Yiga’s church to pay their last respect.

Last Friday, rumours circulated on Social media indicating that Yiga had breathed his last, which turned out to be false.

Yiga’s death comes five months after he was released from prison on bail following his arrest for allegedly uttering false information and spreading harmful propaganda in relation to the deadly Coronavirus-COVID-19.

Trouble for the pastor started when he openly told journalists on his television that there was no coronavirus in Africa since no death had been reported in any African country yet other countries had registered hundreds of deaths.

********

URN