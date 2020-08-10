Parliamentary aspirant Kateshumbwa summoned for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Sheema, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliamentary Aspirant Dickson Kateshumbwa has been summoned by the Sheema District COVID-19 taskforce for violating guidelines for controlling the spread of the viral disease issued by both the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission.

Kateshumbwa, a former employee of Uganda Revenue Authority is seeking endorsement from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM to contest for the seat, currently occupied by Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, the Minister in charge of Science and Technology.

But, the chairperson of the Sheema District COVID-19 task Force Frank Kyerere has faulted Kateshumbwa for holding a procession around Sheema Municipality, disregarding all guidelines issued to ensure that the disease, which spreads through person to person contact is forestalled.

Police commanded by the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Commander Bosco Otim tried to block the process by mounting roadblocks to stop Kateshumbwa’s supporters from proceeding at Koga, the border of Mbarara and Sheema. However, the police teams were overpowered by the multitudes of supporters.

The procession brought business and traffic to a standstill along the Mbarara-Sheema road, and around Kabwohe town. Kyereere says that besides the absence of physical distancing, the majority of Kateshumbwa’s supporters had no face masks, adding that the police has been advised to investigate them for participating in a negligent act which is likely to spread infectious diseases and disobedience of lawful orders.

Bosco Otim, the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Commander said that they have arrested several people and blamed Kateshumbwa for doing the opposite of “what he knows better”.

But Kateshumbwa says that he did not plan the procession, neither was he aware that in the process of welcoming him after the nomination, his supporters flouted some COVID-19 guidelines.

Dr Polly Nkwasibwe Katate, the political assistant to Kateshumbwa blamed the police that tried to block them when they were in the confines of the Standard Operating Procedures.

URN