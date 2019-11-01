Parliament resolves to honour star athletes Cheptegei, Nakaayi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has resolved to honour gold medalists, Joshua Cheptegei and Halimah Nakaayi for flying the Uganda flag high at the recent Doha IAAF World Athletics Championships.

In October Cheptegei won the men’s 10,000 metres race, while Nakaayi picked gold in the women’s 800 metres final. It was the first time Ugandan athletes win gold medals at the IAAF World Championships.

The resolution made on Thursday stemmed from a motion moved by Lugazi Municipality MP Ssozi Mulindwa.

Mulindwa urged parliament to recognize the contribution of the two athletes who improved Uganda image and medal ranking to ninth position at the Doha World Athletics Championships.

Mulindwa justified his motion explaining that since Nakaayi and Cheptegei have added the medals the country has won over the years, it is important that Parliament pays tribute to them, just like it did when Dorcus Inzikuru won and Stephen Kiprotich in the past.

There is a government policy that gold medalists are paid shillings 5 million monthly as a lifelong reward.

Mukono South County MP, Johnson Muyanja and Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi seconded the motion.

The motion received support with most MPs commending the athletes for winning the gold medals.

Igara West MP, Raphael Magyezi says that the athletes have a chance of beating Kenya and Ethiopia in athletics and that there is need for athletes to win more medals and also defend them, not just one time winners.

He also castigated the government to increase funds to the sports sub sector to improve on infrastructure and other welfare needs for the athletes.

Magyezi says that government also needs to present a progress report on the construction of the National High Altitude Training Centre in Teryet, Kapchorwa district.

Meanwhile, West Budama South MP, Jacob Oboth says that Inzikuru has fallen on hard times despite receiving shillings 5 million monthly from government.

Oboth adds that the government must not only focus on football and that there is need to consider creating a ministry of sports and recreation to

Arua woman MP, Mourine Osoru claimed that she has seen Inzikuru struggle to fend for herself and family and that the government has never built the much promised Dorcas Inzikuru in Arua.

However, Dokolo South MP, Felix Okot Ogong noted that he requested the then minister for Internal Affairs, James Baba to ensure Inzikuru is recruited into the Uganda Police Force for a sustainable income stream.

However Baba, who is the current Koboko County said that Inzikuru said she was not interested in joining the police.

The House thereafter passed the motion to honour Nakaayi and Cheptegei following the proposal from the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga that there is need for sustainable support so that the athletes continue winning medals.

******

URN