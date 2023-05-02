Parliament passes ammended Anti-Homosexuality Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has reconsidered the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 and passed it with amendments to the 4 clauses that President Yoweri Museveni objected to.

Despite the changes, the new bill retains most of the measures adopted in March. Those include the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and a 20-year sentence for promoting homosexuality.

Persons who knowingly allow their premises to be used for acts of homosexuality now face 7 yrs in jail upon conviction while those who fail to report acts of homosexuality while having knowledge about them face a fine of Ushs10 million or 5 years in jail.

Rt. Hon. @AnitahAmong ordering Hon. @KafuuziJackson not to defend any bill in the House again for as long as she is the Speaker.#PlenaryUg https://t.co/vr5NdNU9dF pic.twitter.com/5KKrg2tqpv — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) May 2, 2023

In a heated moment, Speaker Anitah Among stopped deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi from explaining why he advised the President not to sign the bill.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW