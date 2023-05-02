Tuesday , May 2 2023
Home / The News Today / Parliament passes ammended Anti-Homosexuality Bill

Parliament passes ammended Anti-Homosexuality Bill

The Independent May 2, 2023 The News Today Leave a comment

Speaker Among

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has reconsidered the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 and passed it with amendments to the 4 clauses that President Yoweri Museveni objected to.

Despite the changes, the new bill retains most of the measures adopted in March. Those include the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and a 20-year sentence for promoting homosexuality.

Persons who knowingly allow their premises to be used for acts of homosexuality now face 7 yrs in jail upon conviction while those who fail to report acts of homosexuality while having knowledge about them face a fine of Ushs10 million or 5 years in jail.

In a heated moment, Speaker Anitah Among stopped deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi from explaining why he advised the President not to sign the bill.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved