Parliament committee advises delay in Mbale district relocation plans

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Members of Parliament from the Public Services and Local Government Committee have urged Mbale district authorities to postpone their plans for relocation due to concerns about the lack of preparedness for the administrative transition.

The MPs proposed that both the district and the city should continue to coexist, as the district works towards fulfilling the prerequisites for the relocation. Following their visit to Mbale on Thursday, the committee observed that the district hadn’t demonstrated readiness to vacate the current administration offices located within the city.

Apolot Christine, the Kumi Woman Member of Parliament and head of the Public Service and Local Government Committee mentioned that although the government is actively engaged in facilitating the relocations of all districts, Mbale’s situation differs due to the insufficient land for the new administration unit. She recommended that, for the time being, the district local government should maintain its coexistence with the city administration while land-related matters are being resolved.

Mbale district local government initially intended to relocate to Busoba Sub County, securing a piece of land spanning over 16 hectares. However, the committee discovered that a portion of this land had been allocated to the Mbale School for the Deaf, the Epi Center, and the Starch factory, leaving only 4 hectares for the sub-county’s use.

Encroachments by the public on some parts of the land were also noted. Apolot emphasized that significant efforts are required from the Mbale district local government to address these challenges. She stressed the necessity for comprehensive information regarding the district headquarters relocation and the corresponding sub-county shift.

Isaac Modoi, the Luteshe County Member of Parliament, emphasized the importance of transparent actions by the district to secure government funding for new structures. He highlighted the potential developmental setbacks for Mbale and Bugisu if the district fails to swiftly address land availability for the relocation.

Robert Wandwasi, the Bugokho South Member of Parliament, acknowledged that while the authorities may not be fully prepared for relocation, the committee has undertaken its role in guiding them toward readiness. He pledged to collaborate with district leadership to ensure the provision of all necessary documentation to secure funds for the relocation.

Muhammad Mafabi, the Mbale District LC V chairperson, acknowledged the generally positive relationship between the city and the district. However, he highlighted concerns stemming from the perception that the city could potentially assert control without adhering to established protocols.

Maxi Martin Mukula, Mbale Deputy Chief Administrative Officer informed the committee that a plan for the new administration in Busoba had already been formulated. The proposed plan would be implemented on the uncontested 2 hectares of land within the 16-hectare area.

