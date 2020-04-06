Parliament approves new Deputy Governor Dr. Atingi-Ego

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s Appointment Committee has approved the appointment of Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as new Central Bank Deputy Governor.

Dr Atingi-Ego’s vetting process was conducted via teleconferencing by the committee chaired by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Parliament embraced technology in an unprecedented move to interface with Dr Atingi-Ego who is currently held up in Washington DC on the official duty of the International Monetary Fund.

Helen Kaweesa, Parliament’s Acting Director Communications and Public Affairs told URN that Dr Atingi-Ego could not appear physically due to the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

But URN learnt from sources sitting on the Appointments Committee that legislators overwhelmingly approved Dr Atingi-Ego to replace Dr Louis Kasekende whose contract ended a few months ago. Kasekende had served for 10 years.

Dr Atingi-Ego was recently appointed by President Yoweri Museveni after the Central Bank Board of Directors had unanimously selected the Director of Research at the Bank, Dr Adam Mugume, to perform the duties of the Deputy Governor.

Atingi-Ego is currently the Executive Director of Macroeconomics and Financial Management, Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa, based in Harare, Zimbabwe. He earlier served at the Bank of Uganda as the Executive Director of research and also served at the International Monetary Fund in 2008 as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR).

Atingi-Ego is also a seasoned economic policy official. He obtained his first degree from Makerere University, a Master’s degree from the Cardiff Business School, University of Wales and a PhD from Liverpool University.

URN