Parish priest in Kisoro arrested for holding mass

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Fr. John Bazimenyera, the dean of Mutolere parish in Kabale diocese has been arrested for defying the ban on the closure of churches.

Fr. Bazimenyera who is currently being detained at Kisoro police station was found with two unidentified nuns conducting Holy Mass at St. Peter’s Gisoro Catholic parish in Kisoro Municipality. The mass attracted more than 40 people.

As they prepared to have a holy communion, security officials under the command of Nelson Bataringaya, the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) Commander of 35th Battalion dispersed the Christians and arrested Bataringaya and two nuns and handed them over to Kisoro police station for detention.

Abel Bizimana, Kisoro LCV Chairperson says that Fr. Bazimenyera should sensitize members of the public about the preventive measures of coronavirus instead of defying presidential directives.

On Saturday, Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng announced the first case of Covid-19 in Uganda. The victim is now isolated at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

URN