Parents storm PMM Girls over homosexuality claims

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents and members of the old students body of PMM Girls School in Jinja stormed the school on Friday to protest over accusations of promoting homosexuality against one of the teachers.

Rose Kalembe, the chairperson of the old girl’s students body says that the protest has been sparked by the school administration’s reluctance to handle complaints raised by parents about the conduct of a teacher identified as Lydia Mukoda.

Kalembe explains that dozens of parents have approached them with allegations that their children had been sodomized by the same teacher. She adds that several meetings have also been held with the school and the teacher, who consistently denied the claims as baseless.

A parent who spoke on condition of anonymity accuses Mukoda of sodomizing her daughter, who completed her O’Level at the school last year but developed complications that might affect her ability to continue with school.

Martha Mulondo, another parent says that Mukoda was earlier known for being friendly to the girls until her behaviour started being questioned in different meetings. She however adds that the school administration is reluctant to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Fazila Kauma, the deputy Jinja City Mayor says that they are liaising with the city education department, police and other stakeholders to ensure that the matter is investigated and resolved without negatively affecting the school’s public image. The school administration has declined to comment on the matter.

Kiira regional police spokesperson James Mubi says that efforts of engaging all parties involved are underway.

URN