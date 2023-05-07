Pallisa Activista network launch 1 million tree campaign in the district

Pallisa, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Activista in Pallisa district launched a campaign aimed at promoting and greening Pallisa town and other neighbourhoods.

The Activista network is a global youth movement under ActionAid that focuses on capacity building and national campaigns on injustice.

Their slogan of up with justice, down with anger summarises it all. They are working towards creating a world where youth are given a platform to discuss ideas and policies that affect them positively.

Activistas were trained by ActionAid Uganda on policy and digital advocacy, and feminist transformative leadership skills. They have been able to draw the areas of concern in their communities.

Ivan Adakun-Activista chairperson of Pallisa district said that no trees mean no future.

“You have had your future as elders with minimal climate change, what will we have as the next generation? It is time we come together and create sustainable solutions to mitigate climate change. As Activistas, we are willing to have more similar peaceful climate change campaigns until we realise change,” he said.

The RDC of Pallisa district, Dhikusooka Majid, thanked Activista Pallisa, District Youth Council, ActionAid International, Uganda and CIDD-UG, for the tremendous positive gesture of planting trees as a means of preserving the environment. He said that planting trees is one of the measures to mitigate climate change.

“We are living in critical times where a lot of similar efforts are needed to save our planet, we only have one planet and there is no planet B. If we don’t preserve our planet, then who will?,” the RDC said.

He also added that through his office, the office of CAO, and Natural Resources, they will support the campaign to make sure that one million trees are planted in Pallisa District.

” I am going to form a group of people among the Activista members, who will be moving with the environment officer, sensitising the communities on the need to adopt positive climate change practices”, Dhikusooka Majid, added.

We applaud the activista team in Pallisa who launched a green town campaign today as a measure to mitigate climate change. It is a collective responsibility and effort to make sure that our environment remains safe. #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/k5qsysnaUj — ActionAid International Uganda (@actionaiduganda) May 5, 2023