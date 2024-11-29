Pader hand-held tractors idle over missing parts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty-three handheld tractors donated to Pader District by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) are lying idle because of missing essential parts crucial for farming tasks.

The tractors donated last year were intended to modernize farming but now lie idle, sparking frustration among farmers and local leaders.

But Dr Christopher Komakech, the MP for Aruu County, said the tractors are parked, rusting, and unusable, while the farmers desperately need them. He urged the government to address the issue.

The tractors were designed to plough up to three acres per day using minimal fuel. However, the absence of ploughs and trailers for handheld models costing between 2–3 million shillings and 17–25 million shillings has rendered them ineffective.

Richard Ojwini, Chairperson of Pukor Sub-County, called the donation futile. He said the handheld tractor they received hasn’t helped at all.

The Pader Agricultural Officer, Opoka Adolotona Seydou, said the district borrowed ploughs for training operators and plans to procure missing parts like the trailers.

The State Minister for Urban Development, Mario Obiga, pledged to inform the agriculture ministry. He noted that the issue extends beyond Pader to other regions.