PAC questions Uganda Prisons over UGX 48 Bn expenditure

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Accounts Committee-PAC has grilled Uganda Prison Services-UPS officials to explain the expenditure of Shillings 48 Billion without authorization.

The UPS officials were appearing before PAC led by their accounting officer Samuel Baker Emiku to respond to queries in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending 2019.

However, the PAC chairperson, Nandala Mafabi realized that despite the fact that Uganda Prison Services budgeted for and received Shillings 18 billion for domestic arrears, they spent Shillings 66 billion contrary to the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act.

Nandala tasked the prison officials where they got approval to spend the money.

Emiku defended the expenditure saying they couldn’t allow prison facilities to suffer a blackout and also run out of food inmates.

He acknowledged their fault and requested to be pardoned for the unauthorized expenditure.

According to the Public Finance Management Act, a person commits an offense if he incurs unauthorized expenditure or makes unauthorized commitments.

A person who commits an offence under this section shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding five hundred currency points or a term of imprisonment not exceeding four years, or both.

URN