P.A.G faction petitions Museveni over property

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pentecostal Assemblies of God-PAG Lira, a breakaway faction from the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Mission, Uganda has petitioned President, Yoweri Museveni to intervene in their property dispute.

PAG Lira limited started in June 2015 following the excommunication of Reverend Joel Mukalo, the then Bishop of Lira PAG Pastorate in 2014 by the council of Bishops of Pentecostal Assemblies of God led by their General Superintendent, Dr. Rev Simon Emiau.

Mukalo and his supporters decided to start PAG Lira limited where he was enthroned as Bishop in August, 2015. Now, they want President Museveni to help them regain ownership of some the property under the control of PAG Mission Uganda.

Specifically, Mukalo’s faction wants President Museveni to help them get back LPC Health Centre IV, which they claim to have built. “We want the President to help us and ensure that our property that was built with funding from peasants isn’t taken away by anybody,” Rev. Mukalo said.

Johnson Adupa, the Spokesperson PAG Lira Limited, says they are in possession of the title of the land hosting the health center. Adupa insists that they will not hesitate to pursue their desire to take possession of the facility.

Canon Aaron Mwesigye, the Director of Religious Affairs in the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity told URN that he is in talks with the PAG Lira limited faction over the matter. He said they will soon submit a detailed report to President Museveni regarding the petition.

While meeting members of the rival factions in Lira recently, Canon Mwesigye urged them to work without interfering with the work of one another.

*****

URN