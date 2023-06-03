Oxfam launches project to improve tax collection in Tororo district

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Oxfam International has launched a three-year project called “Fair Recovery – Strengthened Civil Society and Media for Fiscal Justice” with the aim of improving tax collection in Tororo district. The project will be implemented by Osukuru United Women Network in Tororo and will be funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation. It will operate from 2023 to 2025.

Joseph Olweny, the Oxfam project manager in charge of governance and accountability, explained during the launch at Tororo district council hall that Tororo was chosen for the project because of its abundant mineral deposits, industries, and its proximity to busy border posts, which have the potential to generate significant revenue for the district.

The project’s objectives include addressing inequality and injustice gaps in communities by involving them in decision-making processes related to development programs. The aim is to achieve tangible results by ensuring fair mobilization of local revenue, establishing effective accountability mechanisms, and promoting gender-responsive service delivery.

Susan Asemenye, the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer of Tororo District, stated that Oxfam’s intervention comes at a crucial time when local governments are undergoing financial reforms to improve revenue mobilization. She expressed confidence that the project will help the district identify and address revenue management leakages.

John Okea, the Chairperson of the Tororo District Local Council, acknowledged that the district has been experiencing low revenue collections due to a lack of understanding among responsible departments about resource mobilization. He expressed hope that the project will make revenue mobilization easier by providing the necessary knowledge and support.

Constance Okolait, the coordinator of Osukuru United Women Network, expressed readiness to contribute to revenue mobilization and accountability in the district. She emphasized that the project will help the public better understand and appreciate the impact of revenue mobilization on the development of Tororo district.

We have today launched the @noradno funded #FairRecoveryUG #Tax4Development project in Tororo District. The technical & political leaders in the District have committed to work with Oxfam & partners @SEATINIUGANDA @cbtpafrica & others to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation. pic.twitter.com/dwsy4jz2zI — Oxfam in Uganda (@OxfaminUganda) June 1, 2023



URN