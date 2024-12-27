Over a dozen arrested over charges of stoning Bisaka’s convoy in Kagadi

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 16 suspects are in custody at Kagadi Central Police Station for allegedly attacking and stoning the convoy of Owobusobozi Bisaka, leader of the Faith of Unity. According to information gathered by Uganda Radio Network (URN), the incident occurred on December 26, 2024, at Busugubwa village, Rutete Sub-county, Kagadi District.

Bisaka, accompanied by hundreds of his followers, was returning from prayers in Rutete when a group of individuals began throwing stones at his convoy, smashing the windscreens of two vehicles: a Toyota Hiace (registration number UBN 734C) and a Toyota Wish (registration number UBJ 718C).

In response, Bisaka’s security detail, manned by Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers, fired several warning shots in the air to disperse the attackers, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The soldiers then arrested 16 individuals believed to be involved in the attack.

Kenneth Ampurira, the Kagadi District Police Commander (DPC), stated that he was alerted about the incident and immediately rushed to the scene to restore order. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the arrests and detention of the suspects. He noted that charges of malicious damage to property have been preferred against them, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects.

****

URN