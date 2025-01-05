Over 800 student leaders begin patriotism training

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner for the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) at the Office of the President, Hellen Seku has cautioned young leaders against the dangers of drug abuse.

Addressing over 800 student leaders from various universities and tertiary institutions, Seku emphasized prioritizing their well-being and prospects.

Seku advised the students to desist from consuming harmful substances, warning that such habits can have devastating consequences on their lives and aspirations. Instead, she encouraged them to focus on personal growth, self-discipline, and patriotism.

Seku who is also the Presidential Secretary in Charge of Youth Affairs revealed this while officiating at the Opening Ceremony of a two-week intensive patriotism ideology and leadership skills training program for student leaders from Universities and Tertiary Institutions across Uganda which commenced on Friday at Nkumba University in Kampala.

Seku shared her journey during her address, citing how he rose through the ranks to become a Commissioner. In 2009, when Patriotism clubs were launched, Seku said she was in her final year of High School (S6). However, she narrated that Thirteen years later, she became a Commissioner, demonstrating her dedication, which even involved volunteering and her passion for patriotism.

The Patriotism boss said this comprehensive initiative aims to empower participants with essential skills and knowledge to become informed, engaged, and patriotic leaders.

The program will focus on enhancing leadership skills and capacities, exploring patriotic values and national pride, and delving into diverse ideological perspectives.

Participants will also have opportunities to network with peers and like-minded individuals. Upon completion, Seku says participants will gain a deeper understanding of patriotism and national values, broadened ideological perspectives, enhanced leadership skills and confidence, and valuable connections with fellow student leaders.

Col. Justus Rukundo, Commandant of the Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership Institute, briefed the students on the training program, emphasizing the importance of discipline and hard work. He noted that the students will be working closely with instructors, who will be with them throughout the training, including in the dormitories, to assess their trainability.

Steven Twinomugisha, Entebbe Municipality District Police Commander, cautioned the students to be aware of potential security threats and to maintain law and order during the training. He assured them that in case of any disruptions, he would intervene to ensure their safety. Twinomugisha encouraged the students to relax and enjoy the training, urging them to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn and grow.

Article 17 of th Ugandan Constitution states that all able-bodied citizens are required to undergo military training to defend the Constitution and Uganda’s territorial integrity.

The training which comes almost towards the 2026 general elections will be closed on January 17th 2025 by the Patron of national Patriotism clubs His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. He will be accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni.

URN