Over 1,000 EACOP affected persons complete vocational training

EACOP equips Youth from Project-affected households with Vocational skills in Hoima, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Kikuube, and Mubende District

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 754 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) under the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project have completed vocational training in various fields, as part of a livelihood restoration program.

The initiative targets individuals from Kikuube, Kakumiro, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, and Hoima districts where the pipeline will traverse. The beneficiaries, primarily youth, underwent three months of training in hairdressing, motor vehicle mechanics, welding, plumbing, electric installation, carpentry, tailoring, and more.

Training was conducted at institutions including Buhimba Vocational Training Institute, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Institute, and Millennium Business School. EACOP Director of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Eileen Baguma, explained that the program equips PAPs with practical skills to enhance household income and resilience post-displacement.

Samuel Mugisa of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) emphasized the importance of putting the acquired skills into practice and cautioned beneficiaries against misusing start-up kits provided to them.

Kakumiro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) David Matovu highlighted the impact of practical skills training on the youth’s ability to overcome employment barriers.

Land and Social Affairs Manager at EACOP, Rosie Birungi, lauded PAPs for supporting the pipeline project and urged them to execute their work with integrity and dedication.

Miriam Atuhaire, a beneficiary from Kikuube, expressed gratitude, noting the skills gained would enable her to become self-reliant.

Another beneficiary, Nickson Wekisa, stressed the importance of the skills acquired, stating they would allow him to earn a decent living beyond formal employment.

The 1,443km pipeline will transport crude oil from Hoima, Uganda, to Tanga Port, Tanzania. The $5 billion project involves joint ownership by TotalEnergies (62%), CNOOC Uganda (8%), Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (15%), and Uganda National Oil Company.

The pipeline will feature six pump stations, two pressure reduction stations, and a marine export terminal in Tanzania. Construction is handled by a joint venture between China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd and Worley Limited.

The EACOP project has faced opposition from environmental and human rights activists. In 2022, the European Parliament called for a one-year delay, citing concerns over alleged human rights violations, displacement of over 100,000 people, and environmental damage to sensitive areas like Lake Albert and Murchison Falls National Park.

