Over 700 officers set to retire from ASTU in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 714 officers from the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in the Karamoja sub-region have been sent home in preparation for their retirement. The officers, aged 60 years and above, have been given this opportunity to transition into a better life after their dedicated service in the force.

The decision to send the officers home was announced during the Joint Piping Ceremony for the newly promoted ASTU personnel and Police in the Mt Moroto Region. Elias Kassirabo, the Commandant of ASTU, explained that the decision was made due to concerns that many officers had reached retirement age but were still serving.

Kassirabo expressed surprise at seeing officers aged 60 and above still actively serving in a region known for its challenges, which require energetic officers to carry out their duties effectively. He emphasized the need to improve the human resource technology system to manage better the recruitment, promotion, deployment, and retirement of police officers.

Furthermore, Kassirabo mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance officer welfare, including providing decent accommodation and ensuring an adequate food supply. He also cautioned against the practice of officers selling food, which has contributed to food shortages in the past.

Francis Chemusto, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Commander, acknowledged the significant contribution of the collaboration between the police and ASTU in reducing crime in the region. He highlighted how the joint force had strengthened its operations against criminal gangs and resolved the issue of manpower shortages.

Chemusto emphasized the importance of teamwork in addressing the challenges faced by the police force. He advised personnel to collaborate with the ASTUs in the fight against criminality, rather than working in isolation.

Ismail Mohammed, the mayor of Moroto Municipality, praised the improved performance of the police and ASTUs due to enhanced welfare measures. He commended their prompt response during emergency situations, particularly when dealing with suspected warrior attacks, where fuel availability was never an issue.

Mohammed urged the army leadership to consider upgrading the accommodation for their officers, as it would motivate them and enhance their operational capabilities. He encouraged joint security forces to maintain open communication with local leaders, fostering dialogue and collaboration to address challenges and find effective solutions, rather than engaging in blame games.

In a recent promotion exercise conducted by the Inspector General of Police, a total of 280 personnel from both ASTUs and the Police in the Mt Moroto region received their new pips and chevrons, signifying their promotion to various ranks.

