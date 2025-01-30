Over 280 Romanian mercenaries deported after surrender to M23

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 280 mercenaries that have been fighting alongside Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers and militia coalition on Wednesday surrendered to the March 23 Movement (M23).

The mercenaries, the majority of them Romanian nationals, surrendered to M23 rebels after the capture of Goma city on Monday. The capture of Goma city followed fierce fighting that lasted for several days.

While being paraded at the DR Congo side of Grande Barrière border Rubavu, Lt.Col. Willy Ngoma, M23 rebels military spokesperson told the mercenaries never to return to DR Congo.

Ngoma tasked the mercenaries to justify how each of them would earn USD 8,000 per month yet each FARDC soldier is paid less than USD 100. He ordered the mercenary to repeat the words: “Africa is for Africans, Congo is for Congolese”.

The mercenaries were allowed to leave Congolese soil and cross to the Rwandan side of the border. On reaching the Rwandan side of the border, they were subjected to a thorough check by Rwandan security officials. The mercenaries were later transported in buses under tight security to Kigali International Airport for deportation.

This afternoon, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) received and escorted over 280 Romanian mercenaries who had been fighting alongside the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in Eastern part of DRC. These mercenaries surrendered to M23 following the capture… pic.twitter.com/a1Jw7t6lUq — Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) January 29, 2025

Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) on Wednesday evening released a statement confirming that the mercenaries are in their hands. “This afternoon, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) received and escorted over 280 Romanian mercenaries who had been fighting alongside the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in the Eastern part of DRC. These mercenaries surrendered to M23 following the capture of the strategic city of Goma. They are now being transported to Kigali”, reads a statement released by RDF.

A lull of gun sound was observed in Goma on Wednesday with some civilians who fled to Rwanda starting to return. Businesses are however still paralyzed in the city.

