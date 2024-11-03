Over 100 youth graduate from MTN Uganda’s Digital Literacy Program

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 100 youth from northern Uganda Friday graduated with certificates in computer and ICT skills under MTN Uganda’s Digital Literacy Program.

Driven by MTN’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, the initiative aims to empower young people and close the digital divide, serving as a cornerstone of MTN’s mission to foster digital inclusivity across Uganda.

The graduates completed an intensive 10-day training through MTN’s Internet Bus and the MTN Skills Academy—an online platform that delivers digital education to underserved communities.

Held at Gulu University, the training sessions provided critical skills to learners from Gulu City and Kitgum District, equipping them for higher education, entrepreneurial ventures, and employment opportunities.

This follows a similar graduation recently held in Kyenjojo District in western Uganda, where over 570 youth, including 309 women, successfully completed the program.

Since its launch, the Digital Literacy Program has empowered 4,795 youth, with an ambitious goal to reach one million young people by 2025 through the MTN Skills Academy.

“Our digital literacy initiative is a vital part of MTN Uganda’s Ambition 2025 Strategy, which seeks to drive digital transformation across the nation,” said Philip Odoi, MTN’s Commercial Head for Northern Uganda.

“We believe that all Ugandans, regardless of their economic or social background, should have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a connected world.”

Valued at over Shs500 million and provided free of charge, the program is implemented in partnership with the Maendeleo Foundation, a local NGO, as part of a larger effort to support Uganda’s Vision 2040, National Development Plan III, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These initiatives collectively emphasize inclusivity, equity, and economic empowerment for all Ugandans.

Uganda’s youthful demographic, with over three-quarters of the population under the age of 30, holds immense potential for the country’s future. However, high unemployment rates, particularly among young women, present ongoing challenges.

“Empowering young people with digital skills is essential not only for their personal growth but also for creating a skilled workforce that will drive Uganda’s economic development and enhance productivity,” Odoi added.

MTN Uganda has also established 57 ICT labs across educational institutions nationwide, benefiting thousands of students. These facilities include six technical institutes, such as Amelo Technical Institute in Adjumani District, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima District, and St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto District, further supporting the development of technical skills in ICT.

In addition to the certification ceremony, today’s celebration included a learner’s quiz, with top performers awarded laptops and mi-fi devices preloaded with three months of internet access.

This initiative aims to support continued learning and encourage community knowledge-sharing, reinforcing MTN’s commitment to a digitally inclusive Uganda.

Pamela Peace Okwir, Deputy Dean of Students at Gulu University thanked MTN Uganda and Maendeleo Foundation for the digital literacy program.

“Our students acquiring digital skills through this training is something we don't take for granted; it's a very big harvest on our site,” She said.

“This is not the first time MTN Uganda is coming to support the University in distinct events, including the guild bazaar, Freshers' ball, and again today. “

The youths are also free to sign up and learn digital skills for digital jobs on the MTN Skills Academy.