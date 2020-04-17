Over 100 arrested in Katonga region for defying presidential directives

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 100 people in Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba districts have been arrested in a space of one week, for allegedly defying presidential directives for the control of coronavirus Disease-COVID-19. Majority of them were arrested from the suburbs of Mpigi town council, 11 were arrested in Butambala and 10 from Gomba.

Some of the suspects were found away from their homes during curfew time. President Yoweri Museveni announced a curfew during the period of the COVID-19 lockdown which runs from 7 p.m. to 6: 30 a.m. Others were riding motorcycles, beyond 2 pm, the time stipulated for motorcycles to stop operating on the road.

80 of these have already been arraigned before various courts to answer to charges of negligence and disobeying lawful orders. Katonga Region Police Spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe told Uganda Radio Network that those presented before the courts were chosen after thorough screening.

She, however, cautioned the people against hurling stones towards police while on patrol saying that the habit was increasingly becoming a common practice especially in Mpigi district.

“These people are also proving to be violent when we are arresting them but they should respect the orders issued by the government if they don’t want to be arrested,” she said.

*****

URN